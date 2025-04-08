Zelenskyy says Ukraine captured two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Kyiv’s forces had captured two Chinese citizens fighting for Russia, and Kyiv had contacted Chinese officials to explain.

“We have the documents of these prisoners, bank cards, and personal data,” Zelenskyy said in a social media post Tuesday, alleging that “significantly more Chinese troops” were among Russia’s ranks.

China, unlike North Korea, has not provided troops to support Moscow in Ukraine. China and Russia have yet to comment: According to a Ukrainian assessment shared with Bloomberg, the men were recruited to fight for Russia, and it remains unclear how many Chinese citizens might be fighting for Russia, or how they got there.