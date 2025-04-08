Wall Street left guessing at Trump’s tariff endgame

US stocks rebounded briefly Tuesday on hopes that the White House would strike deals with America’s trading partners to delay, reduce, or remove punishing tariffs.

US President Donald Trump said he had talked with South Korea’s acting president, a day after his administration said it was readying trade negotiations with Japan. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said 70 countries have sought negotiations, suggesting there could be “some good deals,” with part of the calculus being that “some part of the tariffs stay on.”

China, however, vowed to “fight to the end” after Trump threatened to hike tariffs on Beijing even more. Uncertainty remains over what Trump will do next, as well as which countries could walk away with a deal, and which might stay locked in a trade war with Washington.