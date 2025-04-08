Wall Street titans warn over tariff plan

Several of Wall Street’s biggest names criticized US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies, reflecting rising discontent among some of his supporters.

Billionaire hedge fund manager and ardent Trump backer Bill Ackman called for a 90-day tariff delay and warned of a “self-induced, economic nuclear winter,” while JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said economic fragmentation from US allies “may be disastrous in the long run.”

The divergence between Trump and top financiers — some of whom support tariffs in theory — was put in stark relief after White House officials dismissed market and recession concerns.

“We believe that Wall Street and Main Street prosper and suffer together,” one market analyst wrote. “The Trump administration disagrees.”