US tech firms grapple with increasing uncertainty under Trump

US President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs have escalated a burgeoning trade war that will spare few of America’s biggest tech companies: Giants like Apple and Amazon rely heavily on manufacturing and imports from China and elsewhere — both have seen their stock price swing wildly as investors weigh the cost of disrupted global supply chains — while Europe is one of US tech’s biggest markets.

At home, some of what the industry has long criticized as the biggest barriers to technological innovation remain. Tech leaders such as Marc Andreessen had hoped that the Trump administration would diverge from the Biden-era regulatory stance, especially around antitrust.

But that hasn’t happened, and Meta is facing a major antitrust trial next week.