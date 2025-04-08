Uranium set to run out this century

Known uranium deposits will run out by 2080 if demand for nuclear energy continues to grow, industry bodies said.

Several countries have pledged to triple nuclear capacity by 2050, tech firms view the once-controversial technology as a clean way to power data centers, and it is increasingly seen as a reliable source of low-carbon energy.

But it takes 10-15 years to get a new mine running, uranium firms warn, and reserves are concentrated.

There are other reasons for the West to feel a sense of urgency despite the far-off deadline: Russia’s Rosatom commands a significant share of the global nuclear market, OilPrice.com reported, and is responsible for more than half of reactors under construction worldwide.