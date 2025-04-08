South Africa’s ANC seeks coalition ‘reset’ amid budget row

South Africa’s African National Congress called for a “reset” in its relationship with its main coalition partner the Democratic Alliance on Tuesday after weeks of contentious debate over the country’s budget.

The move comes as Africa’s most industrialized economy tries to allay investor and business concerns over a potential collapse of the government of national unity (GNU) formed less than a year ago.

ANC Secretary‑General Fikile Mbalula told journalists that the party was not planning to expel the DA from the coalition. “We must rebuild trust and ensure that every partner has a voice, because we no longer command an absolute majority,” he said. Last year the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time since the end of apartheid in 1994.

DA leader John Steenhuisen reiterated his party’s commitment to the GNU on Tuesday, insisting that the ANC now demonstrate an equal commitment to the spirit and substance of power-sharing. “South Africa needs an era of co-governance, built on the implementation of bold, pro-growth reforms that create jobs and restore fiscal stability,” he said in a statement.

Mbabula said the ANC’s national working committee, which oversees the day-to-day running of the party, “resolved that we will reset the button to engage with all political parties in the GNU and those that are not in the GNU to address the impasse with regards to the budget. We intend to do that within the period of five days.” ​

“We have agreed to reset the button by way of ensuring that this GNU going forward is governed by rules, not just the statement of intent.”