Pence’s group launches ad campaign against Trump tariffs

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s political advocacy group, Advancing American Freedom, is criticizing Donald Trump’s new tariff plan in a new six-figure ad campaign that launched Tuesday.

Pence has personally hit back at Trump’s sweeping tariffs, calling them the “largest peacetime tax hike in U.S. history.” The Hoosier, who ran against his former boss in the 2024 primary, is now taking things a step further, according to details shared first with Semafor: His nonprofit’s digital ads will urge “an end to the tariffs,” arguing they “will counteract the pro-growth agenda that worked so well” during Trump’s first term.

Advancing American Freedom’s first ad is titled “Rural America Will Pay Biggest Price” and focuses on farmers. It features one sixth-generation farmer from Iowa arguing “tariffs increase farm input costs.”

“We need fair trade, not tariffs that lead to higher prices or foreclosures on family farms,” the farmer says. “Say no to tariffs. Tell politicians in Washington this has to stop.”

In a statement, AAF President Tim Chapman told Semafor that the group is “urging a swift end to this protectionist policy,” arguing it puts Trump’s “pro-growth agenda” at risk. Chapman also argued for a return to tax cuts and deregulation, citing the success of that approach during Trump’s first term in office.