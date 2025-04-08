Hegseth meets Panama president amid trade, Canal port tensions

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino Tuesday for talks, amid rising tension over global trade and alleged Chinese influence in the strategic Panama Canal waterway.

Hegseth on social media hailed “increased security cooperation” between the US and Panama: The visit came hours after Panama said it would call for an investigation into local executives of a Hong Kong-listed firm that owns two ports at either end of the Canal.

CK Hutchison had recently sought to sell its Panama ports to a US-led consortium after US President Donald Trump vowed to take control of the canal. Beijing, however, has blocked the sale.