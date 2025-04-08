Trump says Iran and US to hold direct nuclear talks

US President Donald Trump announced Washington and Tehran would hold direct nuclear talks in Oman on Saturday, warning that Iran will be “in great danger” if no accord is reached.

Despite several rounds of indirect talks with the Biden administration to revive a key nuclear deal Trump pulled out of in his first term, Tehran and Washington were unable to resurrect the 2015 agreement for Iran to ship out 97% of its enriched uranium in return for sanctions relief.

This week’s talks — which Iran said would be indirect — come at a perilous moment, as Israeli attacks have depleted Iran’s air defenses. A nuclear watchdog warned earlier this year that Iran had rapidly accelerated its production of enriched uranium.