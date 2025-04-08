Exhibition shines fresh light on Claude Monet’s little-known stepdaughter

A new exhibition seeks to bolster the legacy of Claude Monet’s stepdaughter, Blanche Hoschedé-Monet, who was the impressionist master’s assistant, mentee, and constant companion on his famous plein air painting expeditions.

Often clambering after him with canvases and brushes, Hoschedé-Monet was “the only one of his children… whose passion for painting mirrored his own,” the BBC wrote.

While Hoschedé-Monet took her artistic cues from her stepfather, she eventually developed a style distinctly her own, and would offer him much-needed comfort as his eyesight failed later in life: “It was she who kept him alive for us,” one art dealer said. “Posterity must not forget her.”