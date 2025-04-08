Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Exhibition shines fresh light on Claude Monet’s little-known stepdaughter

Brendan Ruberry
Brendan Ruberry
Apr 8, 2025, 11:41am EDT
A side-by-side of Claude Monet’s “Morning on the Seine near Giverny,” (1897) and Blanche Hoschedé-Monet’s “Morning on the Seine” (1896).
Claude Monet, “Morning on the Seine near Giverny,” (1897). Blanche Hoschedé-Monet, “Morning on the Seine” (1896)/Collection of Alice and Rick Johnson
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

A new exhibition seeks to bolster the legacy of Claude Monet’s stepdaughter, Blanche Hoschedé-Monet, who was the impressionist master’s assistant, mentee, and constant companion on his famous plein air painting expeditions.

Often clambering after him with canvases and brushes, Hoschedé-Monet was “the only one of his children… whose passion for painting mirrored his own,” the BBC wrote.

While Hoschedé-Monet took her artistic cues from her stepfather, she eventually developed a style distinctly her own, and would offer him much-needed comfort as his eyesight failed later in life: “It was she who kept him alive for us,” one art dealer said. “Posterity must not forget her.”

AD
AD