Americans increasingly say taxes are unfair

As Republicans prepare to move forward on US President Donald Trump’s ambitious tax agenda, a near record-low share of US adults — just 46% — say the federal income taxes they pay are fair.

New Gallup polling shows half of Americans believe their taxes are unfair, with Republicans and independents much more likely to say so than Democrats. Nearly six in 10 Americans say low-income Americans pay too much in taxes, the highest in Gallup’s polling over the last three decades, while seven in 10 believe corporations pay too little in taxes (consistent over the past several years).

Some partisan differences remain stark: A 48% plurality of Republicans say the wealthy pay their fair share, while 87% of Democrats say they pay too little.