An AI startup says its new tool will help investors make smarter deals, faster

Investors across private and public markets are being buffeted by uncertainty. One AI startup, backed by Steve Cohen’s hedge fund Point72, aims to at least save them time by handling grunt research work so investors can focus on what matters: making money.

Brightwave, a Colorado-based startup, launched a deep research tool for private market investors that reads business documents and produces a short report analyzing key data points, the startup exclusively told Semafor.

To use the tool, investors upload documents — like proprietary financial records, board meeting minutes, shareholder agreements, and customer contracts — for companies in their portfolio or companies they are looking to fund. Then they input their research goals or questions they want answered — for example, clarity about the business model or risks. Brightwave’s system pulls relevant data points from the documents and produces a report with citations.

As businesses scramble to understand how the Trump administration’s tariffs and shifting geopolitical strategy will affect them, AI-powered data analysis tools can help investors quickly identify their exposures, the startup argues — an assessment that would take an analyst hours to do manually. But there are risks that AI will get numbers or analysis wrong. Hallucinations are decreasing, although some models still struggle with complex math.

“In the situation we are in now, there’s going to be a new issue of the week,” said Henry Gladwyn, managing partner at the venture capital arm of Canadian pension giant OMERS, which invested in Brightwave. “In a volatile environment, you just need to be faster.”