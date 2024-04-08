US, China talks illustrate hardening divide

Officials in the U.S. and China will host separate meetings this week with key allies as the gulf between the two countries grows. U.S. President Joe Biden will host the leaders of the Philippines and Japan for talks this week, with the three nations carrying out maritime drills alongside Australia in the South China Sea on Sunday in the face of rising tensions with Beijing.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron is also expected in Washington for talks about increasing military aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has arrived in China for talks on “hot topics,” including cooperation on international affairs.