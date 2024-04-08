The legacy of Rwanda’s genocide looms large 30 years on

Several leaders from around the world faced criticism from Rwandans online over their wording of statements on the genocide, with a section of Rwandans demanding that it be specifically referred to as the genocide against Tutsis. Among them was U.S Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who was criticized for his statement on X.

“I think the bigger issue here is the feeling among some (in Rwanda) that the world doesn’t always understand or properly contextualize things when talking about Rwanda, whether its discussing the genocide 30 years ago or the ongoing conflict in DRC,” Nairobi-based Rwandese journalist Lauren Ingabire told Semafor Africa. She said the ongoing conflict in mineral-rich eastern DR Congo in particular, had reinforced sentiments against key members of the international community, especially the West.

Rwanda has been roundly slammed for backing M23, one of numerous armed groups battling for control of lucrative trade routes and mines in the region. Rwanda, however, accuses the DRC of supporting Hutu elements opposed to Kagame’s administration.

“The fact that the U.S and France have said Rwanda-backed militia are involved in this conflict, especially when the Rwandan government insists its only involvement in DRC is to protect these historically targeted groups, can fuel an us vs them mentality,” Ingabire said.

After meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose troops were recently deployed to the DRC to lead a multinational force, Kagame on Monday, April 8 drew parallels between the conflict and the genocide as he cautioned against negative ethnic politics.

He said there were “too many actors, even some from Africa, getting directly involved as tribal politics is given renewed prominence, and ethnic cleansing is prepared and practiced”.

“What has happened to us? Is this the Africa we want to live in? Is this the kind of world we want?” he posed. Kagame and Ramaphosa expressed support for a political solution to the conflict in Eastern DRC as opposed to military action.