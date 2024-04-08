Paris Olympics lifts pandemic-era athlete intimacy ban

In the 2020 games, delayed until 2021 by COVID-19, athletes were asked to limit physical contact outside of the events themselves, keeping six feet apart to prevent the spread of the virus. Condoms were still distributed, but athletes were asked to “take them back to their home countries to raise awareness [of HIV and AIDS].”



The Paris games will have a sports bar, CBS reported, but — in what may be an attempt to eke out the condom supply — it will serve no alcohol.