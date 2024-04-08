Mexico takes Ecuador to court for ‘unprecedented’ embassy raid

Mexico said Monday it is filing a complaint against Ecuador with the International Court of Justice after Ecuadorian forces stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest the country’s former vice president Jorge Glas.

Glas — who has been previously convicted on bribery and corruption charges and is currently under investigation for other corruption allegations — had been granted political asylum to shelter in the Mexican embassy. The raid and his arrest sparked condemnation from several other countries and rights groups, and prompted Mexico to quickly sever diplomatic relations with Ecuador.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called the operation “a flagrant violation” of Mexico’s sovereignty.



