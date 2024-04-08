rotating globe
Semafor
Jenna Moon
Apr 8, 2024, 9:14am EDT
Middle East
Israel pulls troops from southern Gaza

Insights from Haaretz, Reuters, The Times of Israel, and CNN

Israeli soldiers at Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in southern Israel, April 7, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Amir Cohen/REUTERS
The News

Israel pulled its troops from the southern Gaza Strip, with the Israel Defense Forces saying the move was meant to “preserve the IDF’s freedom of action and its ability to conduct precise intelligence based-operations.”

Just one brigade remains in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Ceasefire talks resumed in Egypt on Sunday.

SIGNALS

Israel is no closer to its stated goals

Source:  
Haaretz

For months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeated that the military would not end its campaign in Gaza until its goals — which included “eliminating” Hamas and its top officials, and rescuing the remaining hostages taken on Oct. 7 — were met. But as the IDF withdraws, Israel is no closer to achieving those goals, Haaretz military correspondent Amos Harel argued. “Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities are gradually being degraded, but the organization isn’t close to being defeated,” he wrote. “We aren’t one step away from victory, as Netanyahu once again claimed on Sunday with no basis in reality.”

Truce talks still deadlocked as Netanyahu faces changing public mood

Sources:  
Reuters, The Times of Israel

Egyptian officials have said that Israel and Hamas are nearing an agreement that could bring about a ceasefire, but representatives from Hamas told Reuters that they are no closer to a deal. A key point in the deal is the release of the remaining hostages taken on Oct. 7, and the return of potentially hundreds of Palestinian prisoners to Gaza. Israelis have grown frustrated with the military’s failure to secure the release of more than 130 remaining hostages: 50,000 people gathered outside of Israel’s Parliament this weekend to demand action, in a demonstration that was “charged with deep misgivings over the country’s leadership,” The Times of Israel reported.

US, Israel bracing for retaliatory strike from Iran

Source:  
CNN

A strike thought to be ordered by the Israeli government that killed top Iranian commanders in Syria last week is expected to provoke retaliation from Iran, U.S. and Israeli officials believe. A direct attack on Israel is considered a worst-case scenario by Washington. While it is currently unknown where or when Iran will carry out a strike, officials consider it “inevitable,” CNN reported. A strike on Israel could mean that the war escalates into a wider regional conflict.

