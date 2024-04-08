Iran warns Israel that ‘the coming days will be hard’ following strike

Iran’s foreign minister said Monday that “the coming days will be hard for Israel,” heightening fears that Tehran will carry out reprisals following a strike on an Iranian consulate in Syria last week.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian’s warning came as Israel and the U.S. raced to prepare for an expected Iranian response after suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in Damascus, flattening a consulate annex and killing two high-ranking military commanders.

U.S. troops in the Middle East have been placed on high alert, while Israel has recalled reservists to its air defense units, expanded GPS jamming to thwart potential drone attacks, and suspended 28 diplomatic missions across the world.

Israel has killed at least 18 members of the Quds force — Iran’s external military and intelligence service — in recent months, according to Iranian media. But the strike in Damascus is being seen as more escalatory for targeting an embassy building, which has protection under international law.

Israel has denied being behind the attack, but Israeli officials have said the building operated as a military base and was therefore a legitimate target.