Elon Musk clashes with Brazil’s Supreme Court over ‘digital militias’

Elon Musk is embroiled in an escalating showdown with a Brazilian Supreme Court judge after the X owner refused to comply with an order to block accounts said to spread misinformation on the social media platform.

Brazilian justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the blocking of numerous far-right accounts accused of sowing fake news and hate speech, including several linked to supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro that played a role in an uprising in Brasilia in January 2023.

However Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, lifted the account restrictions saying they were unconstitutional, and called on De Moraes to resign.

The judge on Sunday added the tech billionaire to his investigation into “digital militias” and opened a separate obstruction of justice inquiry.

The court had imposed fines of 100,000 reais ($20,000) per account per day if they were reactivated. If X continues to breach the order, it could be blocked in the country.

“We will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit,” Musk wrote on X.