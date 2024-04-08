rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Helen Li
Helen Li
Apr 8, 2024, 6:56pm EDT
South America
icon

Semafor Signals

Supported by

Microsoft logo

Elon Musk clashes with Brazil’s Supreme Court over ‘digital militias’

Insights from WIRED, Folha de São Paulo, The New York Times

Arrow Down
Elon Musk
REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
PostEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Flagship: The daily global news briefing you can trust. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Elon Musk is embroiled in an escalating showdown with a Brazilian Supreme Court judge after the X owner refused to comply with an order to block accounts said to spread misinformation on the social media platform.

Brazilian justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered the blocking of numerous far-right accounts accused of sowing fake news and hate speech, including several linked to supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro that played a role in an uprising in Brasilia in January 2023.

However Musk, a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist, lifted the account restrictions saying they were unconstitutional, and called on De Moraes to resign.

The judge on Sunday added the tech billionaire to his investigation into “digital militias” and opened a separate obstruction of justice inquiry.

The court had imposed fines of 100,000 reais ($20,000) per account per day if they were reactivated. If X continues to breach the order, it could be blocked in the country.

“We will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit,” Musk wrote on X.

icon

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

X has cut election integrity and content moderation teams

Source icon
Sources:  
CNBC, The Guardian, WIRED

Since being acquired by Musk, X, formerly Twitter, has dropped its team that works to prevent disruption to elections, while Bloomberg has reported that it “radically” cut the number of content moderators. “The fact that Elon Musk seems to have disbanded the team that deals with election integrity sends a clear signal that preventing disinformation or maintaining a level of integrity isn’t a priority for X,” a director of a digital marketing agency told The Guardian. In run-up to Brazil’s 2022 election, the team sounded the alarm about a flood of posts spreading misinformation and disinfotmation that went largely ignored.

Brazil court seeks to take on rise in ‘digital militias’

Source icon
Sources:  
Le Monde, The New York Times

Brazil’s Supreme Court has sought to crack down on what Le Monde described as “battalions of YouTubers, bloggers, bots and other trolls” allegedly organized and financed by business leaders with close ties to former President Jair Bolsonaro.

A New York Times analysis found that organizers of the Jan. 8th 2023 uprising used hashtags designed to evade detection by the authorities. One researcher into digital movements told the NYT that platforms such as Twitter and Telegram were “fundamental not only in the extreme right-wing domestic terrorism [during the uprising], but also in the entire long process of online radicalization over the last 10 years in Brazil.”

Some say judge’s digital crusade is counterproductive

Source icon
Sources:  
The New York Times, Folha de São Paulo

While Brazilian judge De Moraes has proved an effective check on former President Bolsonaro’s attempts to curtail the country’s democratic institutions, some argue his efforts have actually had the opposite effect, The New York Times reported.

In 2022 the judge briefly blocked the Telegram app, which has millions of users in Brazil, after it failed to hand over data on neo-Nazis to the court — although it reversed the ban after the app made changes. One Brazilian columnist said that rather than focus on what she called censorship of speech, the country should combat misinformation by providing “education that enables people to distinguish between qualified and unqualified information.”

Semafor Logo
AD