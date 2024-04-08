Drone strikes hit Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was hit by a series of drone attacks on Sunday in the first attacks on the plant since November 2022. Russia and Ukraine both denied responsibility, blaming the other for endangering Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which Russian forces have controlled since March 2022.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said there was no signs that the strikes had compromised the facility’s nuclear safety, but its chief warned that “such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident.”