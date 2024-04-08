Chechnya bans techno as cultural crackdown intensifies

The Russian republic of Chechnya is banning songs that it deems to be either too fast or too slow, in an attempt to quash Western influences.

Minister of Culture Musa Dadayev said that “all musical, vocal and choreographic works should correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute,” in order to make music “conform to the Chechen mentality.”

“Borrowing musical culture from other peoples is inadmissible,” he said.