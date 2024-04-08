Brazil’s Supreme Court strikes down Bolsonaro’s military argument in boost for democracy

Brazil’s Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the military cannot intervene in disputes between government branches, striking down an argument made by former rightwing President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies in favor of military intervention.

In a vote seen as symbolically important for democracy, 11 justices unanimously ruled that Brazil’s military does not have “moderating power” in the event of a dispute between the country’s executive, legislative and judicial branches, the Associated Press reported.

Bolsonaro made the case to ministers in 2020 that Article 142 of the constitution meant any of the government branches could call in the armed forces to restore order.

This became a rallying cry among Bolsonaro’s supporters, who sought a military takeover to oust his successor, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with protests culminating in the Jan. 8 2023 uprising in the capital Brasilia.

It heightens a public relations crisis for the Brazilian military — which ruled the country for two decades — as tensions also continue to brew with the current administration.