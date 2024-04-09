Argentine president drops pro-Trump lobbyist

Argentine President Javier Milei appears to have dropped his unofficial ambassador to MAGA America.

Miami-based lobbyist Damian Merlo worked as an adviser to Milei’s campaign late last year, during which time he helped arrange an interview between the soon-to-be leader and conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson that streamed on X in September. Milei was then commanding global attention for his right-wing populist promises to smash his country’s central bank and fire much of its government bureaucracy.

But as Milei attempts to navigate complex domestic and international politics — which involve working with the Biden administration in Washington — he’s let his contract with Merlo expire, according to public filings.

Merlo is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, and posted a photo of himself wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt just before the 2022 midterms. And Milei heaped praise on Trump during the Carlson interview, which garnered headlines across Argentina. The interview “infinitely pissed off the Biden people,” a former senior U.S. official told Semafor, including the U.S. ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley. Milei and Stanley met in September, after the Carlson interview, and Milei eventually didn’t renew his contract with Merlo.

Merlo declined to comment. Neither a Milei spokesperson nor the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires returned requests for comment.