US, Iran reject proposed ceasefire as deadline looms

Both Iran and the US rejected a 10-point peace plan put forward by mediators, as President Donald Trump’s latest deadline loomed.

Trump reiterated his threat to devastate Iran’s civilian infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night; he said the deal, proposed by Pakistan and other regional powers, was a step forward, but not enough. Iran, meanwhile, rejected any ceasefire until US hostilities ended.

Trump has made, and extended, deadlines repeatedly throughout the conflict, and “diplomats around the world were asking whether Mr. Trump would find an off-ramp again or if he would follow through this time,” The New York Times reported.