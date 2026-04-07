Trump agrees to suspend Iran attacks for two weeks

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, subject to Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the agreement “be a double sided CEASEFIRE,” and that Washington received a 10-point proposal from Iran that is a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Iran has not commented on Trump’s announcement, which came less than two hours before his 8 pm ET deadline where he warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if a deal with Iran was not reached.

Still, Trump had left himself with an off-ramp, and had suggested earlier that deadline “could change.”

Lawmakers were uneasy over his threat, with one Republican hoping it’s “bluster” and another saying: “I do not support the destruction of a ‘whole civilization.’”