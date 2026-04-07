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Trump agrees to suspend Iran attacks for two weeks

Updated Apr 7, 2026, 6:52pm EDT
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U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a press conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 6, 2026. R
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday agreed to suspend attacks on Iran for two weeks, subject to Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the agreement “be a double sided CEASEFIRE,” and that Washington received a 10-point proposal from Iran that is a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Iran has not commented on Trump’s announcement, which came less than two hours before his 8 pm ET deadline where he warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if a deal with Iran was not reached.

Still, Trump had left himself with an off-ramp, and had suggested earlier that deadline “could change.”

Lawmakers were uneasy over his threat, with one Republican hoping it’s “bluster” and another saying: “I do not support the destruction of a ‘whole civilization.’”

J.D. Capelouto
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