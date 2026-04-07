Exclusive / Republicans weigh how big to go on immigration funding

Republicans are debating how far to go on their forthcoming party-line spending bill to fund President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement for the rest of his presidency.

Some Republican senators want to fund the entire Department of Homeland Security for three years to avoid another shutdown after this 53-day-and-counting lapse; however, a narrower bill focusing on ICE and CBP would be easier to pass.

The Senate Budget Committee hasn’t settled on a target spending number, according to GOP sources. Chair Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said on Monday he wants to give ICE and CBP “all they need for three to 10 years.” He plans to meet with the White House on Friday.

GOP leaders “want to keep it as narrow as possible,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. “It does tend to broaden out as we try and get more members on board.”

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The House took no action Monday on the Senate’s bill funding everything except ICE and CBP through September. That could change once the Senate starts moving on the immigration enforcement funding component.

House Democrats privately huddled on a conference call Monday evening where attendees described the caucus as largely united on backing the Senate-passed bill, though they don’t control if or when it could come to the House floor.

Democratic leaders also said they would look into lawmaker travel issues and concerns about their safety after the Senate unanimously passed a bill to end special treatment for lawmakers.