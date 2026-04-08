Exclusive / OpenAI goes after Ari Emanuel’s WME in Musk legal drama

OpenAI is expanding its bitter legal dispute with Elon Musk to sweep in Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel and his talent agency WME.

OpenAI’s lawyers have instructed the firm to preserve communications about the ChatGPT-maker and explain the work it has done for Musk and his lawyers, according to a letter an OpenAI lawyer sent to WME’s chief legal officer on Tuesday. The letter, obtained by Semafor, also directs WME to disclose whether it is working with Meta or other OpenAI competitors, claiming Musk is coordinating attacks on the company alongside Meta and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The latest twist in the embittered legal feud follows Semafor’s reporting that press releases sent by Musk lawyer Marc Toberoff — which used to come from a PR firm — are now being sent by WME. The relationship between Emanuel and Musk is informal, but “Ari is team Elon,” a source close to WME said.

Emanuel is a longtime investor and associate of Musk. He played roles in Musk’s takeover of Twitter and his bid for OpenAI last year, and Musk briefly sat on the board of WME parent Endeavor.

OpenAI declined to comment. WME and a representative for Musk did not respond to a request for comment.