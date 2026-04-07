More airlines cut flights, raise costs

More airlines are cutting flights and raising costs as jet fuel prices surge because of the Iran war.

Air India and Air New Zealand announced reduced schedules, while Delta on Tuesday became the latest US carrier to hike fees for checked bags.

Some Asian airlines, which have been worst hit, have been able to pass on higher costs to customers without demand tanking, “but carriers have cautioned that this resilience is unsustainable” if jet fuel remains costly, a J.P. Morgan analyst wrote.

The disruptions come at a particularly challenging time for the aviation industry in several large markets.

The US is facing an air traffic controller shortage, and the CEOs of Air Canada and Air India recently resigned.