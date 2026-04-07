Indian business delegation visits China in sign of bilateral thaw

An Indian business delegation visited China for the first time in more than five years, the latest sign of the Asian nations’ cautious rapprochement.

The trip last week focused on EV charging and battery storage, CNBC reported, as the Iran war accelerates a global pivot in favor of green tech, a sector China dominates. India is heavily dependent on fossil fuels stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the need for energy security, business leaders said.

That could provide an opening for closer ties — “the thaw is real,” a Chinese official wrote — though The Economist noted that trust between the countries remains low, leading to an “awkward tango.”