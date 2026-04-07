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Dubai emergency kit sales soar on war fears

Apr 7, 2026, 8:09am EDT
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A rendering of Trooper’s 75-item emergency survival kit.
thetrooperbox/Instagram

Sales of one Dubai startup’s emergency survival kits are up eightfold since the war began.

Trooper, which sells a 75-item box equipped with water pouches, meal bars, and a hand-crank radio, designed to sustain a family of four for 72 hours, built its kits after the 2024 floods but has found an altogether different audience since the missile and drone volleys started, AGBI reported.

Emergency kits are a growing business, adjacent to the doom-prepping and bunker mentality popularized by some of the US tech elite. In the Gulf, demand was expected to be driven by life in a hostile climate — few imagined that citizens and residents here would keep a go-bag by the door.

Manal Albarakati
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