Brazil’s Bolsonaro family eyes political comeback

Brazil’s Bolsonaro family could be making a political comeback. Former President Jair Bolsonaro was jailed for 27 years for plotting a coup; his eldest son and heir apparent was thrown out of Congress and is living in the US.

The family “looked to be politically finished,” the Financial Times said, but Jair’s more mild-mannered son Flávio has appeared as a competitive candidate with six months to go before the country’s presidential election.

Sitting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is 80 and facing serious voter concerns about the economy and crime as he seeks a fourth term. Flávio, youthful at 44, is tied with the incumbent in polls, and accuses Lula of being too close to China.