Allies remain reliant on the US, even is distrust is growing

Nations in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East remain reliant on a Washington they no longer trust.

Many “wonder if they are even allies anymore,” The Wall Street Journal’s chief foreign affairs correspondent reported, as US President Donald Trump insults their leaders, withdraws from international institutions, and presses on with a war that is damaging their economies.

But they are dependent on US arms and security guarantees, and efforts from so-called middle powers to develop a new order could take years.

Iran’s stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz creates a similar quandary for Gulf nations: They need the waterway but cannot rely on it. Efforts to reroute energy supplies are racing ahead, a UAE diplomat wrote in the Financial Times.