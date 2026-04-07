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Allies remain reliant on the US, even is distrust is growing

Apr 7, 2026, 7:02am EDT
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Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer meets with Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney. Brook Mitchell/Pool via Reuters.

Nations in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East remain reliant on a Washington they no longer trust.

Many “wonder if they are even allies anymore,” The Wall Street Journal’s chief foreign affairs correspondent reported, as US President Donald Trump insults their leaders, withdraws from international institutions, and presses on with a war that is damaging their economies.

But they are dependent on US arms and security guarantees, and efforts from so-called middle powers to develop a new order could take years.

Iran’s stranglehold over the Strait of Hormuz creates a similar quandary for Gulf nations: They need the waterway but cannot rely on it. Efforts to reroute energy supplies are racing ahead, a UAE diplomat wrote in the Financial Times.

A chart showing countries’ defense spending as a share of GDP.
Tom Chivers
AD