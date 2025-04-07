White House and Republican leaders chill momentum for internal tariff rebellion

The White House and Republican leaders have blunted growing momentum for several efforts to slow down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff regime, even as global economic chaos continues.

In quick succession on Monday, the GOP’s senior leaders clamped down on the bipartisan Trade Review Act, which would require Congress to vote on new presidential tariffs within 60 days. Trump’s White House issued a veto threat that said the bill “would dangerously hamper the president’s authority,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said Trump deserves “latitude” on the issue, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune declared that the bill doesn’t have a “future” in Congress.

Seven Senate Republicans had already backed the measure, led by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and a companion House bill was coming from Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. But after several days of growing support from Republicans, the quick action by the White House, Thune and Johnson appeared to put the bill on ice.

“I don’t think a lot of folks believed that was moving towards becoming a law. I think it was more of a statement by some to say, ‘this tariff piece is different,‘” Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Semafor.

Lankford, the No. 5 GOP leader, said he didn’t consider signing on to it “because I don’t think it’s going to become law.” Several Republicans agreed on Monday evening after Trump’s veto threat, despite another wild day of stock market gyration as investors panic over the tariffs.

It’s a signal that Republican leaders’ jobs aren’t just about passing Trump’s agenda at the moment — they’re also safeguarding that agenda from potential critics in his own party. That’s a delicate task, given the economic warning signs and louder recession forecasts from Wall Street. But so far, tariff critics in the typically pro-free-trade congressional GOP have no viable path to clawing back tariff power from the president.

The biggest flashpoint so far in the tariff battle came when the Senate approved a resolution overturning Trump’s tariffs on Canada last week. Under ordinary circumstances, that proposal might have been able to pass the House; however, Republican leaders in the lower chamber already approved language earlier this year that makes it much more difficult for rank-and-file members to force a vote.

“You all need to be asking the House how they could possibly forbid this from happening,” said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. “The House really ought to vote on what we passed the other day.”

Paul said that “without question” Johnson had ceded too much power to the president, adding that even if Trump is issuing veto threats, “it doesn’t mean the battles aren’t worth having.” Others had a different view.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said “there’s no way to pass a veto-proof bill. And that doesn’t do anything to prevent the president on the front end from doing tariffs.” He added, referring to the timetable in the Grassley-Cantwell bill: “My hope is this will be over long before 60 days expires.”