US stocks whipsaw on tariff uncertainty, social media rumors

US stocks seesawed Monday, as investors embarked on the first day of trading after US President Donald Trump’s baseline 10% tariffs on imports went into effect.

After opening sharply down — the S&P 500 at one point tumbled into bear market territory, a 20% decline from a recent peak — markets were gripped by volatility fueled by social media speculation that Trump was considering a 90-day pause on tariffs for all countries except China.

AD

That rumor, which was briefly reported by CNBC, saw stocks surge. The White House quickly denied that such a pause was under consideration, sending markets back into the red.