Global trade war starts to take shape

US President Donald Trump’s latest slate of tariffs came into effect Sunday, creating new urgency for countries scrambling to decide on how to respond.

Canada, China, and Australia have already swiped back with tariffs of their own, while the European Union has held off so far — but is reportedly set to approve a first raft of countermeasures on up to $28 billion of US imports.

Some, including Britain and Indonesia, said they would not retaliate; Vietnam offered to scrap its own import duties on American goods in order to avert Trump’s planned 46% tariff that is set to take effect Wednesday — but the president’s trade czar told CNBC Monday that the offer “means nothing to us.”