Global boom in African music sees Spotify payments soar

Spotify’s royalty payouts to Nigerian and South African artists soared last year, the latest sign of African music’s booming global popularity.

Royalties paid to Nigerian artists — including Burna Boy, who’s in the midst of a European stadium tour — more than doubled compared to 2023, while those to South African acts jumped by more than 54%, company data showed.

Underscoring the genre’s growth, the Grammys last year introduced a best African music performance award. The boom has in turn led to musicians catching the attention of luxury brands keen to expand in Africa.

“The world is now in a place where it’s more receptive to music genres from the continent,” Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa told Vogue Business last year.