Global boom in African music sees Spotify payments soar

Jeronimo Gonzalez
Apr 7, 2025, 7:02am EDT
Burna Boy
Burna Boy. Dylan Martinez/File Photo/Reuters.
The News

Spotify’s royalty payouts to Nigerian and South African artists soared last year, the latest sign of African music’s booming global popularity.

Royalties paid to Nigerian artists — including Burna Boy, who’s in the midst of a European stadium tour — more than doubled compared to 2023, while those to South African acts jumped by more than 54%, company data showed.

Underscoring the genre’s growth, the Grammys last year introduced a best African music performance award. The boom has in turn led to musicians catching the attention of luxury brands keen to expand in Africa.

The world is now in a place where it’s more receptive to music genres from the continent,” Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa told Vogue Business last year.

