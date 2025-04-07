Former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro leads rally as he seeks amnesty

A São Paulo rally in support of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro offered evidence of his continued appeal.

Demonstrators marched in favor of an amnesty law that could free him of charges of having led a coup attempt, allegations that are separate from those which led to him being barred from standing in the next presidential election as well as accusations that he took part in a plan to assassinate Brazil’s current leader.

Bolsonaro’s upcoming trial has split the nation, with some of his supporters equating his prosecution to legal cases against US President Donald Trump, from whom Bolsonaro is seeking support.

“The threat to democracy itself has become a political football,” an expert told the Financial Times.