Carnage in global markets as recession fears mount

World markets plummeted Monday — in some cases by the largest margin in decades — a day after US President Donald Trump’s massive “Liberation Day” tariffs took effect, and days after China hit back with tit-for-tat tariffs.

Haven assets including US Treasury bonds, the Japanese yen, and the Swiss franc soared amid fears of a worldwide recession: Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and S&P Global all raised their forecasts of the likelihood of a downturn.

AD

“It’s hard to put in context the magnitude of the shock that has reverberated since ‘Liberation Day’,” Deutsche Bank economists wrote. “Rarely if ever have the next few days been so important.”





