Semafor appoints Bennett Richardson as General Manager and Global Head of Public Affairs

Semafor has appointed veteran marketing, media, and public affairs leader Bennett Richardson to the role of General Manager and Global Head of Public Affairs, based in Washington, D.C.

In this newly created position, Richardson will be responsible for driving revenue growth in the D.C. market and policy capitals around the world. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Rachel Oppenheim, Richardson will spearhead client partnerships and develop strategic initiatives spanning advertising, events, content, and partnerships. His role will be integral to the company’s expansion of its revenue team, which has doubled in size since launch.

As Semafor’s brand continues to ascend in the beltway, with its Washington-focused newsletter, Principals, tripling its subscriber base year-on-year, Richardson will also partner with Semafor’s editorial leadership to drive further investments across its Washington coverage.