Stability AI is on shaky ground as it burns through cash and looks at a management overhaul

Stability AI, one of the hottest companies in artificial intelligence, is burning through cash and has been slow to generate revenue, leading to an executive hunt to help ramp up sales, according to people familiar with the matter.

The startup, which was founded in 2019, is one of the biggest names in the so-called generative AI industry. Its image generator Stable Diffusion competes with products like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Midjourney. But the name recognition and early traction have not translated into enough revenue to counter sky-high server costs and the rapid recruitment of employees around the world, people familiar with the company say.

Stability has burned through a significant chunk of the $100 million it raised late last year, and two venture investors who spoke to Semafor on condition of anonymity are having second thoughts about participating in a fundraising round that would quadruple the firm’s valuation to $4 billion, according to people briefed on the plans.

Meanwhile some employees have lost faith in CEO Emad Mostaque’s leadership style. He prefers to give AI researchers radical independence, like handing off access to expensive server time without any oversight, according to people familiar with the company. But one former employee said Mostaque also sometimes swoops in to take over a project.

Mostaque plans to remain CEO of the company, people familiar with the matter said, but he is supportive of bringing in strong executive talent in the model of Sheryl Sandberg, who served as Chief Operating Officer of Facebook and helped turn the company into a profitable business.

AD

A spokesman for Stability AI declined to comment.