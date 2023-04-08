Science is broken

An astonishing number of scientific studies, especially in medicine and the social sciences, are wrong. Statistical naïveté, poor practice, and outright fraud have meant that scientific journals have filled up with false information. Systematic attempts to replicate the findings of old studies have failed in between a half and two-thirds of cases.

Psychology has been the field most shaken by the “replication crisis,” as it’s known. Many foundational texts are now known to be false, or at the least cannot be replicated. For instance, “power posing,” the finding that adopting “powerful” stances makes you feel more confident, became hugely influential — a TED talk on the subject had 70 million views — but has failed to be replicated.

Other sciences have been undermined too. In biomedicine, a 2021 project was able to replicate fewer than half of the early-stage cancer biology studies it looked at. Brain imaging studies are usually too weak, statistically speaking, to detect the things they claim to have found.

The stakes are as high as they get: If we can’t trust science — to cure diseases, improve our lives, fix the planet — what can we trust?

Over the last decade, scientists have been grappling with the problems in their disciplines, and trying to find ways to overcome them.