Justice Clarence Thomas defends not disclosing luxury trips paid for by GOP donor

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said that he had been "advised" by colleagues in the judiciary that luxury trips paid for by a billionaire GOP donor did not have to be disclosed.

In a statement released by the public information office of the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, Thomas defended his conduct as revealed in a ProPublica investigation which found that he accepted generous gifts from Harlan Crow –– a billionaire and major Republican donor –– in the form of luxurious vacations on private jets, yachts, and resorts.

Thomas said that he would now follow the recently changed guidance on financial disclosures announced by the committee of the Judicial Conference.

"Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable," he said.