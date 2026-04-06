Why Vance is headed to Hungary

Vice President JD Vance is heading to Hungary this week with a lofty goal: to try and boost Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in the country’s looming election.

Orbán is an ally of both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump has made it no secret that he hopes Orbán will win reelection — but he’s been flailing in the polls ahead of the April 12 vote.

Vance’s Tuesday visit follows Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s own trip to Hungary in February, during which he lauded Hungary-US relations and the two countries signed a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

Vance will speak with Orbán and give public remarks during the two-day trip; expect him to reiterate the Trump administration’s stance that Hungary, under Orbán, should serve as a model for other European countries.