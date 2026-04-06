Wealthy Chinese are transforming Zimbabwe’s housing market

Chinese buyers are transforming Zimbabwe’s luxury housing market.

An influx of wealthy Chinese immigrants has prompted real estate agencies to hire Mandarin speakers as demand for high-end homes drives double-digit price increases in Harare, Bloomberg reported. Many buyers pay in cash, skirting exchange controls and limiting government tax revenue.

China’s economic footprint in Zimbabwe has surged over the past five years: Beijing dominates lithium mining and has invested in farming, local banks, and infrastructure.

As Chinese investors increasingly move to nontraditional destinations, they are reshaping local economies, and at times stirring tension with locals. Regardless, as one Zimbabwean real estate manager described, “They are investing in the country when everyone else is trying to get money out.”