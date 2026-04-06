Senegal bans non-essential government travel due to fuel price surge

Senegal banned government ministers from all non-essential foreign travel, part of efforts across Africa to grapple with surging fuel prices because of the Iran war.

The West African country, which depends heavily on imported energy, has been hit by the growing cost of oil — crude prices are up around 50% compared to when the war started. And though oil producers have benefited, several countries across the continent have been forced to respond to the rising prices: South Africa has temporarily reduced its fuel levy, while South Sudan is rationing electricity due to fuel shortages.

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko said oil costs were nearing double the budget the government had allocated and further measures to reduce spending would be announced this week. Markets have been rocked globally by uncertainty as US President Donald Trump threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for the world’s oil and gas supplies.