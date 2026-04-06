New Yorker investigation raises questions over Sam Altman’s trustworthiness

People close to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman privately questioned whether he could be trusted not only with running the powerful AI company, but as a leader of the transformative technology, a New Yorker investigation revealed.

Memos compiled by OpenAI staffers — including Ilya Sutskever and Dario Amodei, who later left to found their own AI enterprises — amount to “an accumulation of alleged deceptions and manipulations,” Ronan Farrow and Andrew Marantz wrote.

Some OpenAI board members saw the documents as proof that “Altman’s role entrusted him with the future of humanity, but he could not be trusted.”

OpenAI sits at the heart of the AI boom transforming the global economy and workforce; the company on Monday released policy proposals aimed at curbing job disruptions.