Iran rejects US ceasefire proposal as Trump renews threats

Iran on Monday rejected the US’ ceasefire plan, as President Donald Trump renewed his threats against Tehran’s civilian infrastructure.

Trump said the “entire country can be taken out in one night” if the Islamic Republic doesn’t agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening.

The chances of a breakthrough by then appear slim: Iran turned down the US-backed 45-day truce in exchange for unblocking the strait, and responded with its own proposals that Washington dismissed as “maximalist,” Axios wrote.

The US and Israel have lined up a set of Iranian energy facilities they could strike next, The Wall Street Journal reported, taking aim at “the underpinnings of Iran’s economy.”