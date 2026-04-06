Iran ramps up domestic crackdown

Iran executed two men over purported ties to the US and Israel, while the family of a leading rights lawyer said she had been detained, part of a broader crackdown by Tehran amid the war.

The announcement of the two prisoners put to death came after authorities said at least seven others were executed last month, while RFE/RL noted that growing numbers of people were being arrested on accusation of spying. And alongside the arrest of Sakharov Prize-winning lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, Iranian authorities have choked off access to the internet.

Reuters reported that “officials fear that damage to an already battered economy will spur mounting opposition to the ruling system once the conflict ends.”