Cuba’s energy crisis is making the island more reliant on Chinese solar power.

US President Donald Trump’s oil blockade on Cuba has led to widespread and frequent blackouts in the communist nation; the gigawatt of photovoltaic panels China provided last year has become a lifeline, the Financial Times reported.

The Iran war has accelerated broader interest in renewable energy, given the rising cost of oil. The Philippines aims to build 100 gigawatts of solar power in the next two years, while Germany is planning to put billions toward expanding wind power and promoting EV sales.

That shift is already benefitting China, The Washington Post noted, given its world-beating green-tech sector, which has suffered from overcapacity in recent years.