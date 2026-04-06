Cuba releases 2,000 political prisoners

Cuban authorities began releasing more than 2,000 political prisoners, a possible olive branch for Washington as the nation grapples with a crippling economic blockade.

The Trump administration has raised the specter of regime change in Havana and tightened an embargo on the country since ousting the president of Venezuela, a key supporter of Cuba and the island’s principal energy supplier. In the months since, it has suffered several nationwide blackouts, and experts have warned of a developing humanitarian catastrophe.

With potential political upheaval on the horizon, Cuban exiles in Miami have begun positioning themselves for power, but their own internecine disputes bode poorly for any political transition, El País reported.